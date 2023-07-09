MP Wallace: Ukrainians will become victims of cluster munitions handed over to Kyiv

MEP Mick Wallace Twitter named possible victims of cluster munitions transferred to Kyiv. In his opinion, those will be primarily peaceful Ukrainians.

“Sending more cluster bombs to Ukraine will bring more suffering to Ukrainians than to anyone else,” the politician stressed.

The parliamentarian called on the UN to intervene to “stop this madness.”

On July 7, it became known that Washington would transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. The White House expressed confidence that Ukraine would use weapons on the territory of the country, minimizing the risks for its own population.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said Washington has ordered Kyiv to record the use of cluster munitions and ensure that they are not used in civilian areas.