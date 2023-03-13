EC: SVB bankruptcy does not pose direct risks to the financial situation in the eurozone

The European Commission (EC) believes that the bankruptcy of the American Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) does not bear direct risks of deteriorating the financial situation in the eurozone, however, it admits the existence of secondary risks and is closely monitoring the situation. This assessment was voiced by the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni at a meeting of the Eurogroup (a meeting of finance ministers of the eurozone countries). He is quoted TASS.

“We must study the threat of secondary risks, we are monitoring this. Of course, we are in contact with US regulators and support their efforts to prevent the degradation of the financial situation in the US,” Gentiloni said.

The European Commissioner also warned against panic in the face of a collapse in shares of major European banks. According to Gentiloni, “this is an expected phenomenon in this situation.” Most of the finance ministers present at the event also urged investors and regulators around the world to take a “cautious and measured response” to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Earlier on March 13, US President Joe Biden assured Americans that the country’s banking system was safe and promised that the crisis would not harm taxpayers. He stressed that the leadership of bankrupt organizations would be fired and held accountable.

Biden also condemned his predecessor, Donald Trump, for lifting regulatory financial restrictions imposed by the Obama administration after the 2008 financial crisis. The president vowed to ask Congress and banking regulators to re-establish these rules to avoid similar bank failures and “to protect American jobs and small businesses.”