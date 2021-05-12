(Paris, special envoy) “It’s like walking blind: You never know what you are going to find”, they concluded Alberto Fernández and Pedro Sánchez. They had been talking for a long time in La Moncloa about the Spanish visit next month and quarantines, when the topic of vaccines slipped through.

Fernández verified, in Madrid, that the shortage of vaccines is not an Argentine invention. He talked about it with some of his collaborators, late in the morning on a Parisian Wednesday in the bar of the Prince de Galles hotel, a historic scene for a political talk by the presidential entourage: the pandemic does not allow cafeteria service after seven in the afternoon. Outside, Paris is deserted.

At a stop on the tour, fully traversed for the renegotiation with the IMF and the Paris Club, vaccination became an issue again. Carla Vizzotti had announced a while before the arrival of 4 million doses of AstraZeneca. Fernández assures his collaborators that there are more negotiations with China. That Russia is doing well. And that AstraZeneca’s departure from Mexico, a good number of doses, must be in the country between the end of May and June.

The president, they add in the entourage, he does not want to make promises again. The opposition’s criticism of the administration of the pandemic is not just domestic. He spoke about it in Portugal with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. With Sánchez in the Moncloa. And he will do it this Wednesday with Emmanuel Macron.

With the French, however, lunch at the Eliseo is reserved almost exclusively for the Paris Club. “I am confident that we will achieve the postponement,” Fernández enthuses in front of part of his entourage. The bar of the five-star hotel, on Avenida George-V, between the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de TriompheIt is actually closed, and the lights are very dim. As a courtesy, they loaned it to him for a while. The lobby is empty.

It refers, as it had been revealed earlier in a brief dialogue with the correspondents in this city, to the expiration of the month-end of the US $ 2 billion that Argentina owes the club of countries headed by France, and that it should pay if it does not close the refinancing with the Monetary Fund.

The pPossibility of a “bridge” agreement, which allows the maturity to be extended while talking with the IMF. It is part of the job that Martin Guzman It started a couple of weeks ago with his European finance colleagues, and that now included the President.

Overwhelmed in Buenos Aires, the Minister of Economy sought air in Europe.

Alberto Fernández’s arrival this Tuesday at the hotel in Paris. Photo: Noel Smart

In the Paseo de la Castellana, which cuts the city of Madrid in half, there was no one. Only Guzmán, accompanied by three of the collaborators who follow him like his shadow, took advantage of the only night in Madrid to walk. From dawn, after 1. A few blocks to accommodate ideas. Solve some pending due to the time difference with Buenos Aires. And braving the cold of the recent spring on Monday night, in a Spanish capital that on Saturday at midnight ended the confinement that the young people celebrated as if it were a new year.

In the morning, Julio Vitobello, who took the opportunity to walk all the capitals, would go out for a run in Madrid’s Retiro Park.

Nadia calviño, Second Vice President and Spanish Minister of Economy, had waited for him almost at the foot of the ladder as soon as the Aerolineas Argentinas plane, at the disposal of the delegation during the tour, made a stopover in Barajas. A gesture of strong support, from colleague to colleague, for the minister, who heads the details of the negotiations with the Paris Club and, especially, with the Monetary Fund.

Like Fernández, Guzmán is much better suited to Europe than Buenos Aires.

In the official entourage they insist that the Federico Basualdo, the famous undersecretary of state that Guzmán wanted to resign and who continues in his charge, was only “a matter of egos.” In Buenos Aires they don’t think the same.

Guzmán, like the President, has faith in him and Italy. “All roads lead to Rome”, they assure.

The possibility that the Airbus 330 chartered by Aerolineas Argentinas, in which the official delegation moves, delays its return from Europe grows with the passing of the hours.

Fernández’s face-to-face encounter with Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the Monetary Fund, has a serious chance of being a reality. And that the banks of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, plus next week’s virtual chat with Germany, could mean, for the Casa Rosada, explicit support for the renegotiation with the Fund.

Among the members of the Argentine delegation there is insistent talk about the option of giving a real fight for the elimination of interest surcharges that, for the country, are equivalent to about US $ 900 million for this year. Two points more to the point of interest of the loan granted, according to the IMF charter, for “exceptionality.”

To meet him Pope Francisco, of which the tune is insisted, the delegation puts tokens to the Vatican seminar, on Friday, with Guzmán as the central actor and with the presence, in addition to Georgieva, of the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

Since he arrived in Europe, they slip into the official entourage, Fernández did not speak even once with Cristina Kirchner. Friday’s seminar, for now the last activity of the tour, promoted by Francisco, is called “Dream of a new beginning”. .

