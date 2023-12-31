SAS plane was urgently grounded in Copenhagen due to general malaise

A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plane was urgently grounded in Copenhagen due to nausea that suddenly occurred among passengers and crew of the aircraft. About it reports Swedish publication Aftonbladet.

The plane was flying between Malaga, Spain, and Stockholm, Sweden. Suddenly, several passengers and crew members felt nauseous. The cause of the illness of those present on the flight remained unknown.

European airline press service representative Irena Busic said that the plane decided to land in Copenhagen so as not to risk people's health. In total there were 140 people on the plane.

She also noted that the aircraft would be inspected. According to Busic, technicians must find out whether there was an objective reason for the illness of passengers and crew or whether it was a coincidence.

