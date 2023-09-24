Home page politics

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also unsettled Moscow elsewhere. Unprecedented diplomatic developments are taking place in Central Asia. An Analysis of “Foreign Policy.”

MOSCOW – As Russia continues its protracted war in Ukraine and China sets its sights on Taiwan, other tensions are rising in the spaces between the two major powers. The South Caucasus and Central Asia are witnessing worrying security risks as well as unprecedented diplomatic developments, most recently in the long-disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Caucasus: Month-long blockade of an important supply route for Nagorno-Karabakh

In the Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s months-long blockade of a key supply route for isolated Nagorno-Karabakh is a source of further clashes between two bitterly hostile nations. Azerbaijani forces launched what Baku called an “anti-terror operation” in the region on September 19.

During the period of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a war over the territory from 1988 to 1994, which ended with an Armenian victory and the creation of a breakaway republic in Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized by almost no one except Yerevan. Azerbaijan retaliated in November 2020 when, in a short conflict, it recaptured some areas in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that it had previously lost. Since then, the two countries have been unable to agree on the implementation of the Russian-brokered agreement that followed the conflict.

Azerbaijan wants to use its military victory in 2020 primarily to promote the region’s economic development and connectivity, particularly by securing road and rail access to its Nakhchivan exclave and beyond to Turkey. This requires crossing Armenian territory, and negotiations between Baku and Yerevan on this and related political issues, such as security guarantees for this access, have seen ebb and flow without finding a concrete solution. Even when some humanitarian supplies were allowed to enter Nagorno-Karabakh on September 18, this was a limited measure that has not yet helped resolve the underlying crisis.

Russia wants to maintain its status as a dominant regional power – and not guarantee peace

Complicating matters is Russia’s position, whose interest in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is to maintain its role as the dominant regional power and not necessarily to guarantee peace. This explains why, despite the deployment of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh following the 2020 war, the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be violated.

Armenia, a long-time ally and member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has become increasingly frustrated with Moscow’s stance and recently withdrew from hosting CSTO exercises in favor of September 11-20 to conduct joint military exercises with the United States.

Armenia’s moves do not necessarily signal a broader move away from Russia, as the economic, security and political ties between the two countries are simply too deep-rooted. However, it shows that Moscow’s position in the region has become weaker. Russia’s war in Ukraine has not only concentrated the bulk of Russian forces in that theater, but has also called into question the diplomatic position of Moscow, which wants to maintain the status quo in Karabakh on its own terms.

Hopeful geopolitical changes from a US perspective

Meanwhile, actors such as Turkey, which favors Azerbaijan, and Iran, which favors Armenia, have become more active in shaping regional dynamics, while the United States sensed an opportunity to turn Armenia’s disappointment with Russia into a heightened (if limited) form of security policy commitment.

From the American perspective, there are a number of hopeful geopolitical changes in Central Asia. On September 19 and 20, US President Joe Biden will attend a summit of heads of state with the five presidents of the Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The format of this meeting, the C5+1, has been around since 2015, but it is the first time that it will take place with the participation of the US President.

Economic competition in Central Asia has gained momentum. China has emerged as a major economic player in Central Asia, which is a key focus of its Belt and Road Initiative due to the region’s energy and mineral resources and geographical proximity to China. Beijing has become the region’s largest trade and investment partner and has pushed ahead with the construction of extensive oil and gas pipelines as well as road and rail infrastructure across Central Asia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has received a lukewarm response from partners in Central Asia

China’s increasing economic penetration of Central Asia has also led to growing political and security ties, including its own C+C5 involvement and the construction of military facilities in Tajikistan. Beijing’s stance has so far been carefully coordinated with Moscow, as China is aware of Russia’s position as the most important external power in the region.

The two countries have established a kind of division of labor in which Moscow remains the dominant security actor (as demonstrated by the Russian-led CSTO intervention in Kazakhstan in January 2022), while Beijing can continue to develop economic ties with Central Asia. China has been instrumental in allowing Russia to stay afloat economically and continue its war in Ukraine, while Moscow could potentially do the same for Beijing in the event of Chinese intervention (military or otherwise) in Taiwan.

Cool reaction of the Central Asian states to Russian war efforts

But Moscow’s position has come under pressure in recent months as Russia’s war in Ukraine has received a lukewarm reception from some of its traditional partners in Central Asia. None of the Central Asian states (including those of the Caucasus) have supported Russia in its war effort, while some regional leaders have stressed the importance of maintaining territorial integrity.

However, this should not be seen as a sign of a major strategic shift away from Russia. Many of these states pursue their own political interests with such a position and, in particular, have not joined the West’s efforts to isolate Moscow, but have maintained or expanded their economic ties with Russia, in some cases benefiting from Moscow’s greater distress due to the West Sanctions benefited.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and increasingly Armenia are open to a “multi-vector” foreign policy

Nevertheless, Central Asian states, like their neighbors across the Caspian Sea, have shown a greater willingness to diversify their foreign policy relationships to manage the significant geopolitical dynamics playing out both within the region and outside at opposite ends of Eurasia. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and increasingly Armenia are open to a “multi-vector” foreign policy.

This presents opportunities that the United States is clearly seeking to exploit, but it also highlights the risks of intensifying and accelerating competition. Given Russia’s ties to both theaters and the increasing ties between the Caspian states themselves, instability in the Caucasus can quickly spill over into Central Asia and vice versa. Such potential security risks must be carefully weighed in Washington’s engagement strategy in the Caspian region as the confrontation with Moscow and Beijing expands across the Eurasian supercontinent.

To the author Eugene Chausovsky is a senior analyst at Newlines Institute. Previously, Chausovsky served as a senior Eurasia analyst at geopolitical analysis firm Stratfor for more than 10 years. His work focuses on political, economic and security issues relating to Russia, Eurasia and the Middle East.

