Bilateral meeting took place in Ethiopia; president is in the country to participate in the 37th African Union Summit

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. The head of the Brazilian Executive is in the country to participate of the 37th Summit of the African Union. The Brazilian government published in the X (formerly Twitter) a video of Lula's meeting with Shtayyeh.

