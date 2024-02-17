President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lamented the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip, stating that Israel's response was disproportionate after the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in October last year, and said that the solution to the crisis in the region depends on the creation of a free Palestinian state. The statement was made during the Brazilian president's speech this Saturday (17) at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU)in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

In his speech, Lula insisted that “there is no military solution” to the conflict. “This is the time for politics and diplomacy. The solution to this crisis must advance quickly through the creation of a free Palestinian state and full member of the United Nations,” he emphasized.

And he also highlighted the need for reforms at the United Nations (UN) to ensure more equitable representation, including countries from Africa and Latin America in the Security Council. Lula arrived in Ethiopia, where he reviewed bilateral relations with the Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed, last Thursday (15), after visiting Egypt. And this Saturday she also met with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, to talk about the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Brazilian president said he condemned Hamas' position on Israel's attack and reinforced the Brazilian government's attitude of calling the incident a “terrorist act”, but said there were no explanations for Israel's behavior in killing women and children under the pretext of defeating Hamas.

“Being a humanist today means condemning the attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli civilians, and demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Being a humanist also requires rejecting Israel's disproportionate response, which killed almost 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza – the vast majority of them women and children – and caused the forced displacement of more than 80% of the population,” he said in his speech.

Representation in the G20

During the opening of the summit, Lula also called for an immediate reorganization of international multilateral institutions with more presence and unity from countries in the global south.

“The presence of the AU as a full member of the G20 is important, but it is still necessary to include more countries from the continent in this group”, he emphasized.

“I come to reaffirm the partnership and bond between our country and our people with this sister continent. Africa's struggles have a lot in common with Brazil's challenges. We, Africans and Brazilians, must chart our own paths in the emerging international order” , he added.

The PT member also criticized international organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank – which, he stated, “often worsen the crises they claim to be resolving” and force developing countries to pay their debts instead of investing in education or health programs.

“These institutions that were created a long time ago no longer help us. On the contrary: they are swallowing our countries. That’s why we have a common agenda to defend,” said Lula.

Because of this, Lula proposed to the AU more cooperation in sectors such as agricultural research, education, environment and science and technology, as well as programs to curb deforestation and the climate crisis in the Amazon or the Congo River basin.

“Everything that Brazil has to share, we will share with the African continent because we have a great historical debt due to the long years of slavery. And the only way to pay is with solidarity. Count on Brazil”, said the president at the end of the your speech.

The AU summit runs until this Sunday (18), bringing together dozens of heads of state and government from Africa. (With Agência Brasil and Agência EFE)