In Portugal the American comeback Korda and is in the final. In Germany, the Danish Next Gen eliminates Otte and challenges the Dutchman for the 1st title in his career

He decided the finals of the ATP 250 tournaments in Estoril and Munich. In Portugal, Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Baez will contend for the title. The American won a comeback in the derby against compatriot Sebastian Korda with a score of 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-4, gained in two hours and 55 minutes of battle.

On May 1st, no earlier than 4.30 pm, the 25-year-old n. 29 of the world ranking will challenge the Argentine Sebastian Baez, 21 years old n. 59 of the Atp rankings, who in the first semifinal of the day defeated the Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas (31 Atp) in three sets for 6-3 6-7 (7) 6-0, after two hours and 35 minutes of the match.

In Munich – The Danish Next Gen Holger Rune and Botic van de Zandschulp will face each other in the decisive act of the Munich tournament (meeting at 13.30). The eighth seeded Dutchman of the event had to work hard to catch up with Miomir Kecmanovic, who was beaten at the end of two hours and 52 minutes of the game with a score of 2-6 7-6 (4) 6-4. “I am quite tired,” said van de Zandschulp after the race. “It was a long game with difficult conditions, the pitch was very heavy. At the end of the first set it didn’t seem like I could win, so I’m really happy I made it ”. See also Xavi's optimism with Araujo and Gavi, reservations with Dembélé

In the other semifinal Rune, author of the sensational elimination of the host Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, gave a double 6-4 to another German, Oscar Otte, eliminated in just under an hour and a half of play. “Reaching my first final in an ATP tournament is incredible”, the joy of the nineteen year old. “At the beginning of the week I didn’t expect such a thing. I saw the scoreboard and it looked very tough from the start but I think it helped. It allowed me to focus and take things one match at a time. I will do everything to win the title “.

May 1 – 00:19

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Estoril #final #TiafoeBaez #Monaco #Rune #title #Van #Zandschulp