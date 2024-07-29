Estonian authorities want to take money away from the poor due to weak contribution to the economy

The government of the new Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal wanted to take money away from the poor because of its weak contribution to the economy, the Postimees newspaper wrote.

This decision is short-sighted and will lead to a slowdown in economic growth and an acceleration of inflation, experts interviewed by the publication noted.

The government also planned to discuss the introduction of a general emergency income tax on the army of 2%. Everyone without exception will have to pay it. According to analysts, such an initiative could deprive Estonian pensioners of up to one pension per year.

Earlier, European diplomats were called on to be frugal, the Financial Times reported. This was done after ambassadors exceeded agreed spending limits (the amount was cut by 43 million euros).