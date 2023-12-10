In Estonia they tried to take away hats from tourists by confusing the flags of Russia and Slovakia

In Estonia, the police tried to take away white-blue-red knitted hats from tourists, confusing the flags of Russia and Slovakia, writes RIA News with a link to the Delfi portal.

As the publication clarified, a man and a woman wearing white, blue and red hats appeared at the Christmas market on Tallinn's Town Hall Square. The local police decided to talk to them, since such symbols are prohibited in Estonia. “However, it turned out that they had hats on their heads with the colors of the flag of Slovakia, not Russia,” the journalists emphasized.

The flag of Slovakia has three stripes. The colors are arranged in the same way as on the Russian flag – white, blue and red from top to bottom. Moreover, on the symbol of Slovakia there is the state emblem of the country. Convinced of this, the police released the tourists.

In November, Estonian border guards issued a fine of 400 euros to a driver from Russia because of the St. George ribbon. In September, in Tallinn, police fined a man for sticking “I am Russian” on his car window.