Estonian journalist Priit Khybemyagi called the study of the Russian language in the country hopeless, since Russia is an “unfriendly” state for Estonia. Writes about this publication Postimees.

The journalist recalled that there is only one state language in Estonia – Estonian. Therefore, he believes, there is “no reason” for Estonian children to learn Russian. In his opinion, Russian-speaking residents of Estonia should understand “that here you need to speak Estonian”. “Russia is a rather unfriendly country for Estonia, there is no special deal with it, this country constantly threatens Estonia and treats Estonia badly. There are no prospects for learning the Russian language, ”said Khybemyagi.

He noted that after leaving school, Estonian children cannot speak Russian and read the works of Gogol and Turgenev in the original, since there are their translations into Estonian. “It is necessary to learn German, English, French, Spanish,” Hibemägi concluded.

In 2019, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid supported the elimination of the bilingual education system in the country, explaining her position by the fact that teaching Russian in the country’s schools “poses a threat to the Estonian language and culture”. In her opinion, all political forces in the country are united in their position regarding the future of the education system in Estonia, and the rejection of Russian-language schools will allow to stop dividing the country’s population “into two communities.”

Almost 30 percent of Estonian residents consider Russian as their mother tongue. The Russian-speaking population lives in almost all regions of Estonia, but their concentration is highest in the north-east of the country and in the south-east of Tallinn. At the moment, there are 74 Russian schools in Estonia, where you can get education partially in Russian. The number of subjects taught in such schools in Russian does not exceed 60 percent.