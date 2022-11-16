Estonian employers called the problems of Ukrainian refugees nonsense amid the crisis

The problems of Ukrainian refugees with employment in Estonia are minor, as the whole country is struggling with the crisis. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Central Union of Employers Arto Aas, transmits Postimees.

According to him, six thousand unemployed refugees is a “pseudo-problem” against the backdrop of the widespread closure of enterprises, as well as the reduction of employees in Estonia.

Aas drew attention to the concern of Estonian businesses that refugees are often placed in rural areas where there is no work. The head of the Employers’ Union called on the country’s leadership to place them in Tallinn and in the Harjumaa region, where the shortage of labor is most acute.

At the same time, the Ukrainians will not soften the crisis, as many of them plan to return to their homeland, Aas warned.

Earlier, Estonia decided to strengthen control over Ukrainian refugees who come to the country. The head of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lauri Läänemets, proposed the government to amend the law on foreigners, according to which Ukrainian citizens will need to inform the state about their whereabouts and provide contact information.