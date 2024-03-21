In Estonia, a court will sentence the head of a children's studio for desecrating the anthem

In Estonia, the head of a children's studio will face trial for desecration of the national anthem. About it reported Estonian newspaper Postimees.

According to the publication, a 55-year-old resident of Tallinn published a video in 2022 in which he sang the Estonian anthem. It is clarified that in the text the man said “thank you for everything” to the leader of the Soviet state, Vladimir Lenin. Also in his version of the anthem, the accused expressed gratitude to “the Bolsheviks for giving us independence.”

A criminal case was opened against the man under Article 245 (“Desecration of the official symbol of the Republic of Estonia”) of the Penitentiary Code of Estonia. The defendant faces up to one year in prison. In turn, the prosecutor's office demanded six months of imprisonment for the Tallinn resident. The court will pronounce its verdict on April 2.

