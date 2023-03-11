Postimees: Estonian special services detained the leader of the local movement “Together” and a citizen of the Russian Federation

Estonian special services detained three people, including a Russian citizen who has a residence permit in the country. About it informs Postimees newspaper.

It is noted that the leader of the local movement “Together” Aivo Peterson, who had previously visited Donetsk political activist, was also detained. His name and data of the Russian are not disclosed.

Security Police spokesman Harris Puusepp said that three men were detained on suspicion of establishing links against Estonia.

“Among the detainees are two Estonian citizens and one Russian citizen with an Estonian residence permit. One of the detainees is Aivo Peterson,” he clarified, adding that due to the ongoing investigation, it is impossible to more fully answer questions regarding the situation.

On December 14, Estonian authorities confirmed the arrest of Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenko at the request of the United States. It was noted that the Russian is suspected of purchasing military and dual-use products in circumvention of sanctions. Konoshchenko, who lives in Estonia, was detained at the request of the United States Department of Justice on 6 December.