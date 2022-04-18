The bill on the “dismantling of monuments and memorials in public places” to Soviet soldiers was submitted to the Estonian Parliament on Monday, April 18, by the Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) faction. This is reported Delphi.

According to party MP Paul Puustusmaa, “it’s time to get rid of the monuments that justify Russian imperialism and military policy.”

The parliamentarian noted that the Estonian government should create a legal basis for the correct removal of monuments dedicated to the activities of the Russian army from public space. This issue became especially acute against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the initiators of the bill explained.

Earlier that day, at the Central Military Cemetery in Tallinn, unidentified persons desecrated a monument to the Liberator Soldier. Vandals sawed off the order on the tunic.

On April 11, it became known about another act of vandalism against a monument to Soviet soldiers in Estonia. In the city of Otepaa, a monument to Soviet soldiers of the Second World War was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case under the article “Desecration of the memory of the dead.”

In Europe, the desecration of World War II memorials has become more frequent against the backdrop of a military operation by Russia since February 24 to protect the civilian population of Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics to Russia with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the republics of Donbass.