KaPo: information about the Prime Minister of Estonia and her husband with connections in Russia is a state secret

Information about Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her husband Arvo Halliku, whose company is connected to business in Russia, has been called a state secret. Deputy Director General of the country’s security police (KaPo) Martin Arpo spoke about this, reports ERR.

“As for the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, her husband, the information that we know or do not know is protected by state secrets. I will not describe this in more detail here,” Arpo commented.

According to the portal, the company Stark Logistics, which is partly owned by the prime minister’s husband, continues to supply goods to Russia. At the same time, according to Kallas, the intelligence services knew about her husband’s business and still allowed her access to NATO classified information. KaPo told her there was nothing illegal about it.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Estonia said that she expects to retain her post, despite the scandal with the sale of sanctioned goods to Russia. Her husband decided to sell shares of Stark Logistics.

In Estonia, preparations have begun for a vote of no confidence in Kallas because of the scandal that erupted around this situation and caused significant damage to the Estonian statehood, according to political forces.