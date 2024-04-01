In Estonia, a taxi driver refused a trip because of a message in Russian

In the capital of Estonia, a taxi driver refused to ride with an elderly woman, saying that he “does not serve Russians.” About it reports Delfi.

The incident occurred when the passenger’s son wanted to check the entrance number in the application. Seeing a message in Russian in the chat, the taxi driver canceled the order, apologized and wrote that he “does not serve Russians.”

The company where the man works condemned the driver's behavior and said it does not tolerate discrimination in any form. Company employees had a conversation with him and threatened to block his account if such situations were repeated.

Earlier, tourism expert Maya Kotlyar said that a tourist was refused service at an airport duty-free in Italy because she had a Russian passport. She stated that this is the first time in her company’s practice that something like this has happened in Italy.