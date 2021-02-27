In Estonia, 300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine deteriorated due to non-compliance with the temperature regime during transportation from the warehouse of the Health Department to the capital hospital, reports Interfax, citing local media.

The general director of the health department, Yullar Lanno, told reporters that during the transportation of the drug, the temperature should be maintained from +2 to +8 degrees, but in this case the temperature in the box with the vaccine was 10 degrees.

The carrier company believes that the temperature regime was violated due to the actions of doctors. The Department of Health is conducting a post-incident check.

At the same time, Lanno noted that the country had a “supercritical” situation with vaccine stocks. According to him, there is no AstraZeneca drug at all, about one percent of the doses received remains from Pfizer’s vaccine stocks, and Moderna’s drug has several thousand doses.

In Estonia, with a population of 1.3 million people, 72,363 people received one dose of the vaccine, and 31,158 people completed the full course.

Recall that in Russia, according to the Ministry of Health, vaccination against coronavirus about 4 million people have already passed.