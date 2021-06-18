Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 18.06.2021 16:00:36

A woman and two men were saved from being run over by a pickup truck that hit a business selling alcoholic beverages and groceries, during the early hours of this Friday, a fact that was captured by security cameras.

The accident registered in the deposit called Pitu’s, located at the intersection of San Benedicto II and San Gregorio I streets, in the Praderas de San Francisco neighborhood, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León.

According to the pictures, the three people were talking outside the business when, when they saw that the truck was coming towards them, they managed to take refuge inside the business, while the vehicle hit a wooden post and a road marking.

Immediately the driver of the vehicle, a Cherokee pickup, reversed and fled the sceneHowever, it was located in the same area, already without the occupants.

State authorities arrived at the site, who were conducting investigations to try to find the whereabouts of the driver of the truck.

With information from Pamela Villanueva.

.