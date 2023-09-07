In Envigado vs. America gave itself a huge arbitration scandal, video

Envigado and America They could not break the zero and they left in a table at the Polideportivo Sur stadium this Wednesday.

In the first half, América sought to have the ball and manage the times of the game. The first chance was for the visit with Jader Quiñones who had a great mid-distance shot, but Johan Parra jumped in to avoid the first American.

At minute 44′ the most important chance of the visit came with Edwin Cardona who looked for a cross on goal, but no one went to attack the ball.

The controversy

In the 76th minute, the field tilted towards América and there the controversy of the duel would take place in a play in which a clear hand from Cuervo was not claimed by the referee when he was fighting for the ball with Cardona.

The center-back Mauricio Mercado was warned by the VARand yet he stood by his decision and did not sanction the penalty.

