Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In Envigado vs. America gave itself a huge arbitration scandal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
0
In Envigado vs. America gave itself a huge arbitration scandal, video

Close


Close

Envigado

Envigado vs America

Photo:

From the broadcast of Win Sports

Envigado vs America

The game that was postponed ended tied.

Envigado and America They could not break the zero and they left in a table at the Polideportivo Sur stadium this Wednesday.

See also  The only 3 footballers who have not added minutes at the start of the season with Barcelona

In the first half, América sought to have the ball and manage the times of the game. The first chance was for the visit with Jader Quiñones who had a great mid-distance shot, but Johan Parra jumped in to avoid the first American.

At minute 44′ the most important chance of the visit came with Edwin Cardona who looked for a cross on goal, but no one went to attack the ball.

The controversy

In the 76th minute, the field tilted towards América and there the controversy of the duel would take place in a play in which a clear hand from Cuervo was not claimed by the referee when he was fighting for the ball with Cardona.

The center-back Mauricio Mercado was warned by the VARand yet he stood by his decision and did not sanction the penalty.

SPORTS

See also  Pereira vs. Cali, live: follow the entire League live

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Envigado #America #gave #huge #arbitration #scandal #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nintendo is working on a VR viewer | Atomix

Nintendo is working on a VR viewer | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result