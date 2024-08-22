The announcement of the Colombian footballer’s new team is about to be made Yaser Asprillaone of the great promises of Colombian football and who has had a hectic transfer market to define his future.

The talented 20-year-old striker is in Spain, where he is planning to move to a dream club, where he would not only go to one of Europe’s top leagues but would also secure a place in the Champions League.

His destination would be Girona, a team that has reportedly reached an agreement for a majority of his sporting rights, and is expected to present him officially this Friday, after passing the formalities of medical examinations and signing the contract.

The contract, according to unofficial sources, would be for 6 years and around 20 million euros with Watford of England.

Envigado, benefited

The news is very welcome not only to Yaser but also to Envigado, the first club that bet on him and where they are rubbing their hands with the possible profits from this move.

Asprilla was transferred from Envigado to Watford at just 18 years of age, a transfer worth close to 3 million dollars, in which the orange team reserved 20 percent in a future sale. That does not exclude another significant amount that would arrive through the solidarity mechanism, which FIFA specifies and is related to a percentage of recognition to the club that trained the athlete.

According to unofficial reports, the orange club would thus be entitled to more than 4 million euros, a profit that would be very welcome for the club, which has been known for its valuable youth academy.

