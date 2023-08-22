Expert Bell: F-16 fighters handed over to Ukraine are already outdated

The F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine are already outdated, so they will be less reliable. About it declared British military expert Sean Bell on Radio Times.

He admitted that he used to fly Danish modifications of the F-16. “These are good planes, but they are already outdated. The Danes planned to take them out of service in the middle of next year, ”the expert said.

Bell noted that these fighters would be less reliable than current aircraft.

Earlier it became known that the United States is not considering sending American F-16 pilots to Ukraine. A senior military official said this was unrealistic.