The wave of infections with the omicron-strain of coronavirus will quickly peak, but will also quickly decline. This development of events was predicted by the chief physician of England Chris Whitty. RIA News…

The expert named two reasons for the slowdown in the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. According to him, infections will soon decline, as all precautions are being taken, and an increasing number of people are being vaccinated and acquiring immunity.

At the same time, Whitty stressed that in the next few weeks, the UK expects an impressive increase in the number of cases due to the omicron strain. He noted that health experts are researching the virus and hope to have data on it before the new year.

Earlier, experts from the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) revealed two unusual symptoms in those infected with the omicron strain of coronavirus. Doctors have recorded back pain and sore throat in patients with the new COVID-19 strain. They noted that patients with the omicron strain were 23 percent less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with the delta strain.