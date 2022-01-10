The Swedish furniture giant will pay only the minimum legal sickness allowance to those who are not immunized if isolated after contact with a positive: it is 96.35 pounds per week (115 euros)

Ikea squeeze on its no vax employees in the UK. The Swedish furniture giant has established that it will henceforth pay only the minimum statutory sickness benefit to its non-immunized employees who are forced to remain in solitary confinement after risky contact with a positive, i.e. £ 96.35 a week. (115 euros). “Employees who are fully vaccinated or who have mitigating circumstances” for not being “will be fully paid in the event of isolation,” the company, which in the United Kingdom has about 100,000 employees, confirmed to the BBC. Under current London regulations, confinement lasts 10 days for non-vaccinated people, while it is not mandatory for those who have received at least two doses.