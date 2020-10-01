On Sunday, September 27, the death toll from COVID-19 exceeded a million people worldwide. As of the morning of September 30, the number of deaths was 1 million 13 thousand.

“The world has reached a terrifying milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of a million people. A stunning figure. We must not forget that this is the life of each individual person. These are someone’s mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues, “ UN Secretary General Antonio Guteris said in a video message. He noted that the particular cruelty of the current pandemic lies in the impossibility for families to stay with a dying relative. “How to say” goodbye “without taking a person by the hand, without kissing him, without hugging and whispering” I love you? ” – emphasized Gutterisch. At the same time, he expressed confidence that humanity will be able to overcome this ordeal, but for this, people must learn from their mistakes.

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with the growth rate of new infections accelerating significantly in September. In a number of countries, they returned and even surpassed the spring rates. The total number of infected people in the world is approaching 34 million. More than 25 million patients have recovered. The mortality rate remains at around 4 percent. Approximately 7.7 million cases are active or incomplete.

Ukraine ranks 25th in the world in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus – almost 209 thousand. We entered the group of countries where more than 200 thousand infected were identified during the pandemic.

These are the USA (7.4 million), India (6.2 million), Brazil (4.8 million), Russia (1.2 million), Colombia (more than 824 thousand), Peru (812 thousand), Spain (758 thousand ), Mexico (738 thousand), Argentina (736 thousand), South Africa (672 thousand), France (550 thousand), Chile (463 thousand), Iran (454 thousand), Great Britain (446 thousand), Bangladesh (363 thousand), Iraq (358 thousand), Saudi Arabia (334 thousand), Turkey (317 thousand), Italy (313 thousand), Pakistan (312 thousand), Philippines (311 thousand), Germany (290 thousand), Indonesia (288 thousand), Israel (240 thousand). Among European countries, Ukraine ranks seventh.

The governments of a number of states in September again sharply tightened restrictions. Israel introduced a full lockdown, which caused discontent among many residents of the country. Several thousand opponents of quarantine and other measures came out to protest. The same numerous demonstrations and rallies were once again held in London, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and a number of other European capitals.

The Russian Ministry of Health was forced to admit on September 29 that almost 90 percent of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are already occupied. At the same time, the daily increase in new cases in the last days of September exceeds 8 thousand. In different regions of Russia, the authorities started talking about the need to re-quarantine.

In Moscow, meanwhile, schoolchildren have been given an additional two-week vacation since October 5. The decision was made by the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin. There will be no distance learning during the holidays. Additional education institutions and children’s leisure organizations run by the Moscow government will also suspend their work for two weeks.

“I ask parents to explain to their children that it is best to spend vacation time at home or in the country. And if you go out for a walk, then into the yard or the nearest park. You should not go to shopping malls and ride public transport for fun, ” – emphasized Sobyanin.

In Britain, the government of Boris Johnson decided to fight the irresponsible subjects of Elizabeth II with fines. Since September 28 in England, patients with a positive test for coronavirus will have to pay a fine of thousands of pounds (almost $ 1,300) for the first violation of self-isolation. In case of repeated violation, this amount will increase 10 times! At the same time, representatives of low-income segments of the population who cannot work from home will receive compensation from the government for forced self-isolation in the amount of £ 500.

In France, in a number of cities, the number of new infections is six times higher than the government’s norm. The situation is especially bad in Marseille. Since September 26, all restaurants, bars, fitness clubs and other establishments that receive a large number of visitors have been closed in the city. At the same time, the restrictions did not affect theaters, museums and cinemas, but there are particularly severe restrictions.

