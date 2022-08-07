The first ever trial with the Vatican as a defendant may take place in the UK. On Saturday, August 6, the newspaper reported The Telegraph with reference to the Court of Appeal for England and Wales.

The publication recalled that the lawsuit is based on a story of violations and abuses in the purchase of real estate in London in 2014 for 124 million pounds (about $150 million).

Earlier, on July 3, 2021, it was reported that the Holy See announced the start of a trial in a scandalous case of suspicious financial transactions with overseas real estate. It was noted that ten influential persons and four companies were charged.

We are talking about the scandal that occurred in October 2019, after the weekly L´Espresso published the confidential order of the former head of the security service of the Vatican, Domenico Giani, to remove from office five influential employees of the Roman Curia. It was noted that they are suspected of misusing the multi-million dollar funds of the Holy See, as well as buying property abroad, including in London.

At the same time, one of the most influential dignitaries of the Roman Curia, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who then left the post of prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Causes, appeared in the case. He also renounced cardinal privileges.

The investigation revealed relevant evidence of Becciu’s involvement in the financial crime. The former president of the Financial Information Service (AIF) Rene Brühlhart, the ex-director of the AIF Tommaso Di Ruzza, who is also accused of embezzlement and disclosure of official secrets, have also become defendants in the case. In particular, we are talking about Monsignor Mauro Carlino from the State Secretariat, who was charged with extortion.