In the English county of Kent, in the city of Faversham, they decided to sell a house worth 165 thousand pounds (more than 16 million rubles). According to The Sun, its peculiarity is that there is a dump inside the building – all the rooms are littered with things and garbage.

On two floors of the house there are two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, two bathrooms, and an exit to a spacious garden. The living room of the house is littered with books, old appliances and decaying furniture. Dirty cutlery and bottles are scattered in the kitchen, and belongings are scattered in the bedrooms. The garden is not in the best condition either – it is overgrown with grass, dry branches are lying on the ground, and the windows of the shed, which stands there, are covered with dust.

According to the ad, the landfill house is located almost 30 kilometers from London, close to the popular tourist area of ​​Faversham. There is also a recreation center and shops nearby. British online real estate portal Rightmove, which contains a description of the house, notes that it will not be possible to move to it right away, as it “requires renovation” and cleaning.

Recently, a resident of the Hounslow neighborhood in West London threw rubbish and other things that ended up in his garden. A video of the incident appeared on the Internet. The footage showed a Briton named Clif Hamilton and two of his assistants sorting through trash in their garden and throwing it at their neighbors’ plot. Planks, plastic panels, torn bags, an old mattress, bricks, a broken TV, tires, construction debris and even an old door flew over the fence.

