In a moving event, the staff of the State Coordination of the National Guard in Aguascalientes received Jaqueline, a 10-year-old girl, naming her Honorary Guard for a day.

Jaqueline who has a health condition, expressed his desire to join the ranks of the institution and today saw his dream come true by wearing a field uniform specially designed for her. Throughout the day, she shared a day of coexistence and learning with the National Guard personnel.

In the formal ceremony the senior officials of the institution congratulated Jaqueline for her joy and determination in facing adversity, in recognition she was awarded a well-deserved diploma, and the war band performed Diana’s touch Tres in her honor.

Accompanied by her mother and her teacher, along with her fellow National Guard members, Jaqueline honored the national flag and sang the Mexican National Anthem.

Once the emotional ceremony was over, Jaqueline had the opportunity to tour the barracks, where was able to learn about the various activities carried out by National Guard personnel. She boarded motorcycles and official patrol cars, interacted with the canine pairs and participated in other activities specially programmed for her.

