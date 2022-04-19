Eight years ago, the undersigned –as general coordinator of a parliamentary group of the H. State Congress-, recommended a popular consultation regarding the famous energy constitutional reform of Enrique Peña Nieto.

As a result of the aforementioned popular consultation, 75.83 percent spoke out against said reform. In other words, a little more than three quarters of the citizens consulted strongly rejected it, while only on 24.17 they expressed themselves in favor of it.

It must be remembered that these were still the “glorious” times of the PRIAN, in which only the large national and foreign consortiums were favored. It was, then, at that time, neoliberal policies.

Today, fortunately, it governs in favor of the vast majority of the Mexican people, in which the poor are privileged first.

Also, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has an eminently nationalist and liberal character.

On the other hand, the governments of Carlos Salinas de Gortari up to that of Enrique Peña Nieto were characterized by being imperialist and neoliberal, who privileged the interests of large transnational and national companies, and blindly obeyed the dictates of international organizations, such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, in matters of economic and financial policy, which favored in the first place big capital and business consortiums; simulating social policies, whose public treasury budget for it, actually ended up in the pockets of high-ranking officials and corrupt politicians belonging to the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the National Action Party.

In this context, the constitutional reform in energy matters -better known as electricity-, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was rejected by the pro-imperialists and neoliberals, despite its eminently nationalist character and, therefore, privileges the interests of the nation and the people of Mexico.