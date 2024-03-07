Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro announced on Wednesday (6) a plan to reduce taxes on religious organizations in the country, especially evangelical Christian churches, which have been the target of persecution and violence by the Chavista regime, according to organizations independent.

Maduro made the announcement during a meeting with leaders of evangelical churches in the state of Carabobo, where he also spoke about the creation of a program called “My Well Equipped Church”, with which his regime promises to provide furniture for temples.

“We are going to repair the church, condition it, fully equip it with what it needs, work through prayer,” said Maduro, without giving details about the percentage by which tax burdens on these organizations will be reduced.

The Venezuelan dictator also indicated that he will reduce the amount of fees paid for the creation of a church in the country and that he will promote an agreement with mayors and governors to allow a reduction in tax collection.

“The churches are there to help the people and we are there to help the churches”, stated the Chavista leader, who seeks to remain in power in the presidential elections scheduled for July 28th, which will not feature the participation of the main opposition figures, such as Henrique Capriles and María Corina Machado, both disqualified by the Caracas regime.

Maduro spearheaded this act one day after his National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the date of the election, which is distrusted by the international community, which fears that Chavismo will not guarantee total transparency and impartiality in the process.

According to information from the independent portal Cocouyo Effect, the alliance between Maduro and some sectors of the Venezuelan evangelical movement is not new and has intensified in recent months. The dictator's son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, has even attended religious and political events held by evangelical leaders and followers.

The Evangelical Christian Movement for Venezuela (Mocev) is currently the closest to the Chavista regime. It is presided over by a pastor, who is also a deputy for Maduro's party, the PSUV, identified as Moisés García and qualifies as a “sociopolitical movement” that supports the policies of the Chavista regime.

Mocev publishes on its social networks information related to the delivery of materials donated by the Chavista dictatorship to other evangelical churches, medical care programs, food deliveries to prisons, and presence in marches called by the PSUV.

Pastor García has several photos with Maduro on his Instagramone of which is your profile photo.

In addition to the new program to equip churches, the regime also created, in 2023, the “Good Shepherd Bonus”, financial aid aimed at leaders of Christian communities who are registered on the government platform known as “Sistema Pátria”, that is, that are aligned with Maduro's policies, as reported by the Cocouyo Effect.

Maduro's attempt to get closer to evangelical churches contrasts with the situation of persecution and violence that Christians in Venezuela face, according to reports from the NGO Portas Abertas, which monitors religious freedom around the world.

According to the NGO, Venezuelan authorities do not allow opposition or criticism of the regime, which means that several leaders of churches, Christian groups and other Christian organizations run the risk of being targeted by the dictatorship's actions against them if they report irregularities or illegalities ( including corruption and human rights violations) during religious activities. Many leaders are also deprived of supporting opposition figures.

Venezuela ranks 53rd on the 2024 World Persecution List, prepared by Open Doors, which classifies the countries where Christians face the most hostility because of their faith. (With EFE Agency)