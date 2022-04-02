With the entry into force of a package of penal reforms this week in El Salvador, Nayib Bukele once again demonstrated his predilection for strong-arm policies. These measures, which toughen the penalties against gang members and include prison for minors, claim to be effective in ending the upsurge in violence in the country, but critics question them for not addressing the root causes of crime.

There was talk of calm, with murders reduced to historical levels during the last year. But suddenly, El Salvador was once again the scene of disproportionate violence.

On March 26, the record of 62 homicides in a single day was set. Experts ruled that it was the largest number of murders in one day so far this century. In total, 87 people died over the past weekend in the country.

The Salvadoran Executive attributes this violence to the gangs, also called ‘maras’. It is estimated that some 70,000 gang members currently operate in the Central American country, fighting for control of extortion and drug trafficking operations. Among the groups with the greatest weight is the Mara Salvatrucha, which originated in prisons in the United States, and Barrio 18.

El Salvador was for years one of the most violent countries in the world, due in large part to the activities of gangs such as the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18. © Jose Cabezas / AFP

President Nayib Bukele’s response to this alarming increase in deaths showed clear intentions of authority. On Sunday, March 27, he asked Congress to approve an emergency regime, invoking emergency powers.

The measure will be in force for a month and includes restrictions on civil liberties. “Under this exceptional regime, the government will be able to intercept communications, prohibit meetings or demonstrations, and carry out abusive criminal proceedings with total impunity,” Juan Pappier, senior researcher at the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch, explains to France 24.

The exception regime also includes the extension of the powers of the Police and the Army in the control of public order. In practice, the president increased military and police operations in different neighborhoods allegedly dominated by gangs, which have resulted, according to Bukele, in almost 4,000 detainees.

Some extreme measures that concern human rights defenders: “To me, any security policy that requires Salvadorans to give up, even temporarily, their basic rights, seems to me to be a failed policy,” says Pappier.

Up to 20 years in prison for minors under 16 associated with gangs

Criticism and concerns did not stop the president of El Salvador. This Thursday a package of reforms came into force that constitute the criminal application of the firmness defended as a standard by Bukele.

The 8 reforms were approved without study or parliamentary discussion and modify norms such as the Penal Code, the Juvenile Penal Law and the Antiterrorism Law.

The amendment to the Penal Code establishes, for example, sentences of between 40 and 45 years in prison for gang leaders, compared to the previous six or nine years. “These reforms seek to impose harsh penalties on these terrorists who believe they are above authority and play with the lives of Salvadorans,” argued Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

The Congress, with an official majority, also approved that adolescents from the age of 12 be tried as adults and may receive sentences of up to ten years in prison. Previously, the most exceptional measure was internment.

Arrested, rationed, held incommunicado and humiliated

However, the most mediatic measures were those applied in the prisons of the Central American country. Several government accounts dedicated these days to publishing shocking images of prisoners in intimate clothing, sitting against each other on the floor, and almost none wearing masks.

Bukele’s strategy was to issue an ultimatum to those he appoints responsible for the wave of violence, by further tightening the confinement conditions for the more than 16,000 imprisoned gang members.

In this way, the president did not hesitate to authorize the use of lethal force by the Police and the Army “for self-defense or for the defense of the lives of Salvadorans.” He also ordered to suspend all contact of the inmates with the outside, -an “absolute confinement 24 hours a day”-, in addition to rationing their food and removing their sleeping mats.

“The government has just reasons to respond to the recent wave of violence and take measures to protect the population,” says researcher Pappier. “But this must always happen within the rule of law. Here, instead, we see a president who has displayed a kind of collective punishment against prisoners, including many who may not be related to the recent killings.”

Adding more tension to Salvadoran prisons

As punishment, the prison authorities also united rival gangs within the same cell. For this reason, Salvadoran journalist Rafael Domínguez recalls that “in the past, gangs had very serious episodes of violence inside prisons, which is why the authorities separated them to such an extent that they had prisons exclusively for gangs.” Before he concludes: “The prisons are overcrowded and anything could happen.”

El Salvador has one of the most overcrowded penal systems in Latin America and several humanitarian organizations have been denouncing the appalling conditions of the inmates. © Press Secretary of the Presidency of El Salvador

Another concern generated by these measures, this time outside the country, is that of an “exodus” of gang members to neighboring countries, in an attempt to seek refuge. “The gangs have become transnational organizations with a presence in several Latin American countries, Spain and the United States, which obviously suggests their mobility throughout the region. Therefore, the risk exists for Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras,” says Domínguez. .

Facing the fear of an escape of gang members, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico have already reinforced their borders with security and intelligence devices.

Striking measures, a smokescreen?

Nayib Bukele came to power in June 2019 with the promise of fighting organized crime. And sure enough, the numbers show that the murder rate has been steadily declining since he took office. For example, in 2021 there were 1,147 homicides, while in 2017 there were 3,962.

The independent media outlet ‘El Faro’, deeply critical of Bukele, attributes the decrease in deaths to an alleged agreement that the Government would have signed with the gangs, something that the Executive denies. For its part, the United States sanctioned members of the Salvadoran government months ago, after accusing them of negotiating with the authorized crime.

In the midst of these accusations, the drop in homicides earned Bukele a rise in popularity: in December, 85% of Salvadorans said they approved of his management, according to a survey by La Prensa Gráfica. A predictable mechanism according to Verónica Reyna, director of Human Rights of the Passionist Social Service: “Governments, unable to respond structurally to the causes that generate violence, resort to this type of response because it generates popularity with a population that expects immediate response.”

The current Salvadoran government is indicated in journalistic investigations of having held an alleged negotiation with the gangs to reduce homicides. In December, the United States sanctioned two top officials for allegedly negotiating with jailed gang leaders. © Jose Cabezas / AFP

However, those provisions lack efficiency, Reyna tells France 24: “They have never had a long-term impact on the functioning of the gangs.”

A point of view shared by Human Rights Watch researcher Juan Pappier: “We have seen a drop in homicides in recent days, but we do not know if it is a consequence of the draconian policies of the Bukele regime. The truth is that in El Salvador The gangs practically have a “switch” or valve, and they decide to increase or decrease homicides at their total discretion”.

The two experts agree that an efficient policy should attack the structural causes of crime and gangs: “In the medium term, a policy that seeks to curb violence in El Salvador should be focused on dismantling these groups in a sustainable and give opportunities to young Salvadorans so that they don’t see the gangs as their only chance,” concludes Pappier.

With AFP, EFE, Reuters and local media