the big deal

About 10,000 soldiers have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive gang crackdown. Fully armed soldiers protected by bulletproof vests, rows of armored vehicles and indiscriminate searches entered the city where the inhabitants experienced a veritable state of siege. The hard punch is wanted by President Nayib Bukele, who has declared an all-out war on these criminal formations since last March. Bukele announced on November 23 that he would have cities surrounded to arrest criminals and Soyapango, on the outskirts of the capital San Salvador, was the first to experience the harsh measure.



