The fight against gangs in El Salvador has reached a new milestone with the recent sentencing of a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang to more than 1,400 years in prison.

This sentence, announced by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) on its X account (formerly Twitter), marks a high point in the country’s efforts to eradicate violence and organized crime that have deeply affected Salvadoran society.

Details of the Sentence

The gang member was sentenced for his participation in seven homicides and 37 cases of extortion.

He was also charged with plotting and planning the murder of 25 people, including nine soldiers. Eight other MS-13 gang members, including a woman, also received sentences ranging from 764 to 148 years in prison.

Photograph of the interior of the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), the new prison built by the government of El Salvador. Photo:EFE Share

The Prosecutor’s Office explained that The crimes perpetrated by this structure occurred between 2018 and 2019. During this period, various MS-13 cliques (groups) had orders to assassinate National Civil Police agents and prosecutors.

Extortion victims, mainly truckers and market traders in San Miguel, were forced to pay large sums of money to avoid being killed. In one case, a victim was required to pay $10,000 in one installment to finance the legal defense of arrested gang members.

Legal Reforms and Crackdown on Gangs

In July 2023, the Salvadoran Congress approved reforms requested by President Nayib Bukele that allow for mass criminal proceedings without the need to individualize the responsibilities of the accused.

These reforms also increased the penalties for gang leaders from 45 to 60 years in prison and established sentences of between 20 and 30 years for belonging to a criminal gang.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, declared war on gangs in the country. Photo:AFP Share

Since Bukele declared an offensive against gangs in March 2022, under a regime of exception questioned by humanitarian organizations, More than 80,000 alleged gang members and people linked to these gangs have been captured. This regime was implemented in response to an escalation of violence that left 87 dead between March 25 and 27, 2022.

Impact on Extortion and the Criminal Economy

Before the government’s crackdown, gangs generated between $1.5 and $2 billion annually through extortion and drug sales.

According to the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, extortion has now been drastically reduced, representing less than 5% of that amount. This decrease reflects the significant and direct impact of the measures adopted by the Bukele government.

Mega-prison and conditions of confinement

On June 11, 2023, more than 2,000 gang members were transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot), a mega-prison inaugurated in early 2022 with a capacity for 40,000 inmates.

Guards inside the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). Photo:EFE Share

This mass transfer was announced by President Bukele on his X account, and was carried out under strict security measures.

In a video shared by Bukele, the gang members, dressed only in white shorts and barefoot, are seen being led to prison.

The president assured that these prisoners will remain incommunicado and unable to order crimes from prison, thus serving their sentences for crimes committed against the Salvadoran people.

The condemnation of More than 1,400 years in prison for a Mara Salvatrucha gang member represents an unprecedented decision in the fight against organized crime in El Salvador.

Legal reforms and the crackdown by Nayib Bukele’s government have had a tangible impact on reducing violence and extortion, although these measures continue to be the subject of debate and scrutiny by human rights organizations. Meanwhile, the country continues to make progress in its efforts to guarantee security and justice for its citizens.

