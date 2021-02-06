The authorities of El Bolson began to draw an evacuation plan Aimed at the more than 200 families that live in the Unión, Los Repollos and El Mirador neighborhoods located in what is now the nucleus of the fire that so far devastated some 7,000 hectares since January 24.

About 100 of the almost 200 designated brigade members of the Splif, Volunteer Firefighters, Civil Defense and the National Fire Management Plan, are exclusively in charge of containing the advance of the flames towards the wooden houses scattered in the sector.

“It is already very close to the houses and it is a difficult situation”, the mayor Bruno Pogliano acknowledges Clarín. The municipality has implemented an operation to bring food and water to the residents, but the neighbors claim that the aid is insufficient.

Pogliano himself asked the Nation for more resources and received a harsh response from the Nation’s Deputy Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Sergio Federovisky, considering it “inappropriate.”

This Saturday afternoon, Governor Arabela Carreras will arrive again in El Bolsón to tour the area, they reported from the province.

The temperatures of the last two days exceed 35 degrees and yesterday Friday they reached 37 degrees with low humidity, two environmental components that fed the phenomenon. The forecast indicates that there will be figures of more than 30 degrees until next Thursday.

The fire in these hours extends between Los Repollos, next to Route 6, where it originally started as a result of badly extinguished embers, and Cuesta Ternero, but the fire shows its highest concentration on the northern slope of Cerro Piltriquitrón. The brigadistas are determined to prevent the flames from crossing the north slope and spreading south. There are neighborhoods such as La Rinconada, Nahuelpan, Anden, in which thousands of people live, about 7 kilometers from the urban area of ​​El Bolsón.

“Our priority is the protection of human life and also of homes. (There is) an evacuation plan with the municipality’s own resources but it will not be in schools or gymnasiums. Everything will depend on the dynamics of the fire, ”Leandro Romairone, coordinator of Civil Defense for the municipality of El Bolsón, told Río Negro. The authorities stress that any evacuation plan is also conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

El Bolsón: two volunteers try to put out the fire in one of the floodlights near Route 40 / @alejandrochaskielberg

“Cuesta Ternero burns almost all of it, much of it is burned. Yesterday we were face to face with the fire, women and men, we could see with great helplessness how our trees and forests were burning, ”said neighbor Felisa Palma.

“We have worked with entire families, with neighbors who passed through the flames. People from the Splif came, they are employees and many do not know our mountains, they exposed their lives to put out the fire. We are witnesses, no one is going to argue with me. We never saw the head of the Splif, the mayor, the Chief of Volunteer Firefighters, they send the boys to put their faces to the neighbors ”, denounced Palma.

In rural neighborhoods, residents set up chains of work and fight incessantly to cool the land that surrounds their homes. Some have even burned their feet and hands in their efforts.

On the other hand, Friday a group of residents of the affected area tried to attack the people who are accused by the Río Negro Justice due to his alleged responsibility in starting the fire. They are Noelia Alejandra Quiroga, Natalia Vanesa Quiroga, Morena Noemí Beltrán, Pablo Alberto Huinchaqueo, Miguel Matías Valenzuela and Juan Carlos Cárdenas from Cipolletti. The defendants are still in the El Mirador neighborhood, living in precarious buildings and tents with the intention of staying permanently, sources close to the Justice indicate to Clarín. Finally the provincial police arrived and managed to dissuade the enraged villagers.