An unusual type of tourism began to recover in Egypt – hot air ballooning in Luxor. About it writes “Turprom”.

It is noted that tourists are invited to take a hot air balloon flight and look at the ancient Egyptian sights and temples from a bird’s eye view. Tours run in the Qurna area, west of Luxor, and are rapidly gaining popularity with travelers.

The Egyptian Federation of Hot Air Balloon Companies noted that the number of tourists traveling by balloon in 2021 reached 600. Basically, entertainment attracts Europeans – excursion tours to Luxor were resumed by citizens of Spain, France and Switzerland.

Earlier in October, a balloon carrying tourists crashed into the museum of the Voltiano temple in Italy and blew off the decorative roof section. The incident was captured on video, no one was injured as a result of the incident.