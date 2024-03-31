In Egypt they did not want to give up the all-inclusive system in hotels

Hotels in Egypt have no plans to abandon the all-inclusive system. However, there are some changes in the service, said the head of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, Amr Elkadi, writes RIA News.

“I don't think so. The all-inclusive format is great for families with children who like to sit by the pool and enjoy the buffet at any time,” he emphasized.

It is up to the hotels to decide whether to use the all-inclusive system. However, changes are envisaged in this matter, Elkadi clarified.

Many hotels have added the option of visiting A la carte restaurants for their guests. A person can choose a restaurant in the hotel, for example, Italian or Chinese, for which they also will not have to pay extra, Elkadi emphasized.

This food format helps reduce food waste and solve the main problem of the buffet, summed up the head of the Egyptian Tourism Authority.

It was previously reported that Egypt wants to welcome more Russian tourists in 2024. According to statistics, in 2023, 1.4 million Russian citizens arrived in the popular Muslim country.

In March, Rosstat reported that it had become more expensive for Russians to vacation abroad. Thus, in February 2024, the cost of tours to Egypt increased by 14.4 percent compared to January of this year, and to Turkey – by 10.9 percent.