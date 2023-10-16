“For me as an Egyptian, the Palestinians are a model for resistance.” Egyptian journalist Mahmoud (34), who does not want his surname to be published in the newspaper for security reasons, attended a demonstration in front of the building of the Egyptian journalists’ union in Cairo on Thursday. Dozens of Egyptians gathered here to express their solidarity with Gaza and draw attention to journalists who were killed there and in Lebanon last week.

“We were also colonized by Israel,” says Mahmoud. He refers to the 1973 war, fifty years ago last week, which he knows from his father’s stories. During that last war, Egypt attempted to reconquer Israeli-occupied Sinai. “When I hear Israelis say they were attacked by Palestinians, I think: you are taking someone’s land, but you don’t want him to use his right to take the land back.”

Demonstrating is prohibited by law in Egypt. Nevertheless, this week there were meetings for Palestine in various places in the country, such as in Cairo on the campus of the American University and in Alexandria. Slogans were also shouted during Friday prayers in the al-Azhar mosque in Cairo. The mosque was under strict supervision by the authorities; some Palestinian flags were removed.

Does the Palestinian cause offer a small opening for activism in Egypt? According to Mahmoud, it is possible that the Egyptian government is allowing the demonstrations to divert attention from possible unrest in the run-up to the presidential elections in December.

“The government realizes very well that it has no choice but to openly support Palestine,” thinks Mahmoud. He harbors no illusions about the potential for opposition in Egypt and emphasizes that numerous activists are imprisoned. “Yet the rallies for Palestine in recent days can certainly give Egyptians hope that they can take to the streets to make their voices heard.”

Humanitarian help

Last Friday’s Israeli military evacuation order puts Egypt in a difficult position, particularly over whether the country will open its border with Gaza to Palestinian refugees. Egypt has kept its border closed since Israel imposed a strict blockade around Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took power there. Only in exceptional cases and after permission, for example for special medical treatment, are Palestinians allowed to enter Egypt. Importing goods into Gaza requires Israeli permission.

Israel bombed the Rafah border crossing with Egypt last week, but the Egyptian government subsequently announced that the Egyptian part of the crossing is still open. However, images that the organization Sinai for Human Rights shared on X on Saturday showed that the border crossing has been reinforced with cement walls. Tons of international humanitarian aid are now stored at Arish airport in Sinai.

After his meeting with Sisi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sunday evening that the Rafah border crossing would open for humanitarian aid. Reports followed on Monday morning that a ceasefire had been reached in southern Gaza to allow the passage of aid supplies and foreign residents of Gaza. Around noon this was denied by both Israel and Hamas. For the time being, the border remains closed.

Refugees

Egyptian President Sisi had urged it on Thursday that Palestinians should stay “on their land.”. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry called the evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza “a gross violation of international law.”

The independent Egyptian news website Mada Masr reported on Sunday, however, that Egypt was “inclined” to accept Palestinian refugees in exchange for financial support under pressure from the US, the EU and several Arab countries. The investigative report was removed later in the day after Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation expressed concerns about the report’s impact on “Egypt’s national security.”

Although the Egyptian government publicly supports the Palestinian cause, national security interests come first, especially with the approaching elections.

The country is in a deep economic crisis. Hamas, as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, poses a security risk. In Northern Sinai, the Egyptian government is engaged in a battle against several violent Islamist groups.

Although the Egyptian government publicly supports the Palestinian cause, national security interests come first

She cannot also have large numbers of refugees. Especially because the situation in Jordan and Lebanon shows that it is difficult to imagine that they will return.

Shared liberation struggle

The Egyptian split between the government’s strategic interests and popular sentiment has deep historical roots. “During colonial times, Egypt and Palestine were under British rule. This caused Egyptians and Palestinians to see themselves as part of a shared liberation struggle,” says Reem Abou-El-Fadl, researcher in comparative politics of the Middle East at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London. She is a specialist in Egypt’s foreign policy.

“Under the Arab nationalist government of President Gamal Abd Al-Nasser in the 1950s and 1960s, solidarity with the Palestinians even became state policy,” says Abou-El-Fadl. That changed under his successor Sadat, when Egypt became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel in 1979. Sadat received military support from the US in exchange for the agreements, but had to pay for it with his life: he was murdered by an extremist in 1981.

“Since the peace agreement, Egyptian leaders have always had to take authoritarian measures to continue their policies towards Israel and Palestine because their position is so out of step with public opinion,” says Abou-El-Fadl.

There is a lot of support for the Palestinians in all sections of the Egyptian population, she emphasizes. “The majority of Egyptians are furious about what is happening in Gaza, but due to the economic malaise and inflation in Egypt, many do not have the luxury to take to the streets and defy the state.”

Pro-Palestine demonstration at the Egyptian Journalists’ Union building in Cairo, October 11. Photo Mahmoud Khaled, AFP



Domestic resistance

Palestine activism in Egypt is also linked to domestic resistance. In the 2000s, the opposition to President Hosni Mubarak built on the network and experience of Egyptian Palestine activists. Palestine was also a central issue during the 2011 revolution. “Mubarak allowed Palestine activism as a political outlet,” says Abou-El-Fadl.

That is no longer the case under Sisi. “Demonstrations are banned, Palestinian flags in public spaces are removed and the government only pays lip service to the Palestinian cause. In 2016, Sisi used the term ‘warmer peace’ to thaw the ‘cold peace’ with Israel since 1979.” But since the Abraham chordswhich Israel concluded with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan after American mediation, and the recent rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Abou-El-Fadl, Egypt is increasingly disappearing as a peace mediator between Israel and the Palestinians under Sisi the background.

The fact that the regime is now allowing pro-Palestinian protests is mainly because it does not dare to suppress them harshly now that there is already unrest due to the poor economy and the approaching elections. But the protests do instill fear in the regime, Abou-El-Fadl thinks. And there is something else at play: “The government may also want to send the message to the US and Israel: look, you cannot pressure me to let the people of Gaza in. The Egyptian people will revolt if we become part of destroying the Palestinian cause.”

New ones Nakba



There is a lot of discussion among Egyptians about last week’s events in Gaza and Israel, says Abou-El-Fadl. Some Egyptians openly criticize Egypt’s complicity in the Gaza blockade on social media. “But most oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza. Many Egyptians would see the evacuation of Palestinians to Egypt as a new one Nakba [de Arabische benaming voor de verdrijving van Palestijnse inwoners van hun land bij de stichting van de staat Israël]made possible by Egypt.”

Mahmoud also does not believe that the Egyptian government should give in to international pressure to open the border for a humanitarian corridor: “Anyone who says it is okay to participate in the evacuation of Palestinians to Sinai is participating in the takeover of Palestinian land and supports Israeli policies. We support the right of Palestinians to have their own land.”

Abou-El-Fadl emphasizes that the discussion about Egypt’s border should not forget what the Palestinians in Gaza themselves think: “Most do not want to leave at all because they have learned the lesson of 1948, that leaving their home means that they will never can come back more.”