In the ancient necropolis in Saqqara, archaeologists have discovered a total of 27 sarcophagi whose age, according to experts, is more than 2.5 thousand years. RIA News…

As specified in the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, excavations were carried out 16 kilometers south of the pyramids of Giza. An underground room with sarcophagi is located at the bottom of a well 11 meters deep.

So, in early September, scientists found 13 wooden sarcophagi, and then another 14. It is noted that the discovered artifacts have not been opened since the burial. At the same time, drawings made with ocher and blue paint, as well as hieroglyphic inscriptions, are perfectly preserved on their surface.

The necropolis of Saqqara is part of the ancient city of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The researchers intend to continue their excavations there.

Earlier in the Roman Forum in the center of the Italian capital, the alleged grave of the founder of the eternal city, Romulus, was discovered.