In Egypt, in an ancient necropolis near the village of Sakkara, 27 ancient coffins, over 2500 years old, have already been discovered. Experts call this discovery by archaeologists one of the largest in world history.

As “FACTS” wrote, at the beginning of September, scientists found 13 perfectly preserved wooden coffins with mummies. And now they have unearthed 14 more brightly colored sarcophagi in the same place. All coffins are completely sealed and have not been opened since they were buried.

Sarcophagi, as the newspaper writes The sun, were found in a well at a depth of about 11 meters. Together with them, other ancient artifacts were also found.

