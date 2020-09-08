In an historic necropolis close to the Egyptian village of Sakkara, 30 kilometers south of Cairo, a burial chamber was discovered at a depth of 11 meters under the earth’s floor. It contained 13 completely preserved picket coffins with mummies. Their age is over 2500 years.

Because the version writes Esquire, the coffins, which have been stacked one on prime of the opposite, are nonetheless fully sealed. The stays resting in them remained intact all these years. Some picket sarcophagi even retained the stays of the paint on the wooden.

Saqqara served because the necropolis of Memphis, the capital of historic Egypt. The lifeless have been buried right here. Nonetheless, many graves have been subsequently plundered.

Discovering an intact cache leaves an opportunity for locating burial utensils and stays that might broaden data of historic Egyptian funerary customs.

Egyptian archaeologists additionally report three sealed niches in the identical chamber that will include much more coffins.

