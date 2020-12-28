Around midnight, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova swirls energetically under the captivated gazes of wedding guests in Cairo. Dressed in a bright green suit edged with sequins, she waves her hips and her pale pink stole to the rhythms of the drum derbouka, violin and synthesizer of a small orchestra, according to a video she posted on social networks. Like many foreign dancers, the one who has lived in Egypt for four years has managed to make a name for herself there.

“No country in the world enjoys belly dancing like Egypt. There is a growing trend to invite foreign dancers … to weddings, nightclubs or other events.” Anastasia Biserova, Russian dancer to AFP

Passionate people come from all over the world, especially from Eastern Europe and Latin America, to practice this ancient art in Egypt, considered to be its birthplace. They now dominate the scene in this conservative country. Egyptian dancers are increasingly rare due to the bad reputation of this practice, considered immoral, and the growing repression carried out in all directions by the authorities. Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the ban on large gatherings and the closure of nightclubs, have dealt it an additional blow. Many dancers have nevertheless maintained the link with their audience by posting videos of performances filmed during confinement on social networks.





A Russian dancer during a belly dance festival in the Egyptian capital Cairo, December 12, 2012. (PATRICK BAZ / AFP)

Having become a star of social networks in recent months, the Brazilian Lurdiana has been slow to get used to the ambivalence of the Egyptians towards her profession. Her art is appreciated but she is often not considered “like a professional”, raises the thirty-something.

“They believe that I did not have a good education and that I am just showing off my body for money” Lurdiana, Brazilian dancer to AFP

Belly dancing had nevertheless gained its letters of nobility at the beginning of the 20th century. The dance scenes were a must for Egyptian cinema, immortalizing in black and white legendary dancers and actresses such as Tahia Carioca, Samia Gamal or Nagwa Fouad. Dina Talaat, one of the tallest Egyptian dancers alive today aged 55, estimated in 2017 that the “view of society” was responsible for the disinheritance of this tradition. For Chaza Yéhia, author of a book on the history of belly dancing, this discipline has never been seen as entertainment, which respectable women do not practice.

A perception “reinforced by popular culture and by films that have portrayed belly dancers as seductresses, prostitutes or household breakers”, notes the historian. Ever more conservative, Egypt is no longer the Eden of yesteryear for these dancers. Accused by the authorities of carrying “offence against decency“or“incite debauchery”, several dancers, pop singers and influencers have been arrested and prosecuted in recent years for posting dance videos on social media. This repression did not spare foreign dancers. In 2018, Russian Ekaterina Andreeva, aka Gohara, was briefly detained for wearing an outfit deemed too alluring. Adorned in sparkling costumes highlighting their forms, the dancers are often criticized for their appearance considered vulgar.





Belly dancers perform at a hotel in Cairo, December 12, 2012. (PATRICK BAZ / AFP)

Originally a relaxation practiced between women, belly dancing developed particularly in the 19th century, explains Chaza Jehiah. “The dancers were then called ‘awalem ‘”, either the “educated “, in allusion to their “advanced knowledge of dance and song”. But “awalem” and “raqassat” (dancers in Arabic) today have a scabrous resonance. The dance scenes “have tickled the imagination of the West” during colonial times.

“Western writers and painters have illustrated their own fantasies (…) then sought to make them come true” Chaza Yéhia, belly dance specialist to AFP

At the same time, the costumes were changed to meet the taste of the European audience and movements from other dances were incorporated. And, recently, the musical style has also changed. Traditional Arabic music is gradually fading away in the face of “mahraganat” or electro-chaâbi. This popular music mixing fast oriental rhythms and self-tuned choruses (robotic voice effects) is considered obscene by the authorities and was banned in February by the Egyptian musicians’ union, to little effect.

“Egypt is simply the land of belly dancing. Foreigners must come here to fully understand and to practice.” Alla Kouchnir, Ukrainian dancer to AFP

The profession of oriental dancer bears the scars of all these changes. Especially the Egyptian dancers, judged more severely than the foreign artists who continue to try their luck in Cairo.