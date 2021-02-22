Two fishing boats, carrying 13 local residents, sank in a lake in the Burg al-Arab area in a suburb of the northern capital of Alexandria in Egypt. This was reported by the edition Veto on Monday, February 22nd.

According to preliminary data, all 13 people were members of the same Bedouin family. To date, the bodies of five people have been found and three wounded have been rescued. The search for people continues, the governor of Alexandria, Mohammed al-Sharif, left for the scene.

According to the newspaper, the family went on two boats for a picnic on a small island located in the middle of lakes, which is used for fish farms. During the return home in the evening, the boats capsized for reasons not yet established, after which people found themselves in cold water.

On February 12, it was reported that at least 12 people, including seven children, drowned in the wreck of two boats carrying people in coastal waters in western Colombia.