At least 32 people died and 91 were injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, March 26, officials from the Ministry of Health reported.

“Unknown individuals” applied the emergency brakes on one of the trains, causing it to be stopped, the railway authority added. The second train, traveling in the same direction, collided with the first from behind at 11:42 a.m. local time.

Dozens of ambulances were mobilized to transport the wounded to hospitals and medical reinforcements were dispatched from Cairo. According to a video filmed near the scene of the accident, several wagons overturned on their sides, many of them were badly damaged.

Egyptian President Abdelfatah al-Sisi promised on Friday to punish “without exception” those responsible for the accident.

“Anyone who is responsible for this painful accident, whether due to negligence or corruption, will receive a dissuasive punishment, without exception or delay,” said the president on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the president ordered the competent authorities to “take all the necessary measures and give adequate compensation to the families of the dead and wounded.” Sisi also asked Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to go immediately to the scene of the accident together with the Ministers of Health and Social Solidarity.

The Administrative Prosecutor’s Office ordered the initiation of “an urgent investigation” into the railway accident.

Rail accidents, regular in Egypt

Egypt is regularly the scene of serious road and rail accidents, due to the fact that it has one of the oldest and most extensive train networks in the region, and that the vehicles are in poor condition, with little maintenance and little surveillance of the roads. and railways.

The deadliest railway tragedy in Egypt’s history occurred in 2002, when a train fire killed at least 360 people about 40 kilometers south of Cairo.

