The implementation of traveling caravans for social justice and the possibility that Drivers from the State of Mexico can now process their driver’s license also on the weekend They are key initiatives to bring government services closer to the population.

This effort, led by Governor Delfina Gomez Alvarezreflects a commitment to social justice and the continuous improvement of the quality of life of the citizens of the State of Mexico, highlighted the Mexican Ministry of Mobility.

In an effort to facilitate access to government services and improve the quality of life of citizens, the government of the State of Mexico has announced that drivers of private vehicles and public transportation will now be able to process their driver’s license also at the end of week.

This initiative is part of the traveling caravans for social justice implemented by the Mobility Secretariat of the state government.

Itinerant Caravans for Social Justice

The program of the traveling caravans for social justice Its objective is to bring various procedures and legal services closer to remote or difficult-to-access communities in the Mexico state.

These caravans not only facilitate the issuance of driver’s licenses, but also offer up to 90 procedures and services, most of them free or with significant discounts of up to 65 percent.

The caravans began their operations on June 19 in the municipalities of Temascaltepec and Coyotepec. They will remain active until December 19 of this year, operating from Wednesday to Sunday, with public service hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This scheme will allow us to serve an average of 300 people daily in two municipalities simultaneously.

Participation of the Mobility Secretariat

The Ministry of Mobility actively participates in these caravans through mobile units dedicated to the issuance of driver’s licenses, both for private vehicles and for public service, said the head of the state agency, Daniel Sibaja.

The Directorate of the Registry of Licenses and Operators, part of the General Directorate of the State Registry of Public Transport, has published a detailed calendar indicating the dates and municipalities where these units will be present.

Impact and Benefits for the Community

The possibility of processing a driver’s license also on the weekend is a significant advance for drivers in the State of Mexico, who often face difficulties in completing these procedures due to their work schedules.

This measure not only improves accessibility, but also reinforces the state government’s commitment to providing more efficient and closer services to citizens.

The itinerant caravan program for social justice seeks to address the most urgent needs of the population, providing institutional solutions to everyday problems.

The inclusion of the issuance of driver’s licenses in this scheme is a clear example of the government’s comprehensive approach to bringing social justice and improving the well-being conditions of Mexicans.