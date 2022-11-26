The authorities of the State of Mexico reported that a mega rain collector will be installed 115 million pesos will be invested to prevent flooding in the Mexican entity and for its construction.

According to the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM) will reduce the risks of flooding in the eastern zone of the entity and will benefit about 600,000 inhabitants, mainly from Chalco and Valle de Chalco.

It should be noted that the mega cistern will have the capacity to evacuate 7,000 liters of rainwater and residual water per second. That is, it will evacuate 2,000 liters of water more than the 5,000 liters that the entity receives from the Cutzamala System.

The Secretary of Urban Development and Works, Rafael Díaz Leal commented that in this region, the Government of Alfredo Del Mazo is carrying out a series of large works such as a drinking water network in Valle de Chalco, the construction of the fifth Science Park and the rescue of the Xico lagoons, the latter in coordination with the federal government, in addition to the construction of a state rehabilitation center and a state police headquarters.