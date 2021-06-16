Until the 8:00 p.m. cut-off, the Ministry of Health reported that during the last 24 hours they added 61 new cases of covid-19, as well as 13 unfortunate deaths associated with this disease, so it reiterates the call to maintain preventive measures, especially the use of mask, avoid crowds and maintain a healthy distance.

In its daily report, the state agency detailed that these numbers reach the 159 thousand 732 accumulated positive cases, as well as 27,381 unfortunate deaths; in the same way, they are accounted 95 thousand 691 sanitary discharges of patients who overcame the respiratory disease.

Statistical monitoring also indicates that 194 thousand 854 negative cases have been accumulated and a total of 23,398 suspects awaiting result, while 34,945 patients with clinical symptomsunique mild, are kept in home security.

At the moment 518 Mexicans are treated in hospitals of the entity and others 1,997 in different entities of the Mexican Republic.

Recommendations against covid

The state Ministry of Health asked to have collective responsibility, since the pandemic is active and although infections have decreased, it is pertinent to maintain preventive measures such as use of face masks, constant hand washing, use of alcohol gel and apply healthy distance.

The lCovid-19 line Edomex 800 900 32 00 It is also active so it is available to the population that suspects a respiratory disease.

Santiago Tianguistenco Civil Protection and Firefighters are vaccinated

This Tuesday was a party for the Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality of Santiago Tianguistenco, since its members received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

During the afternoon of this Tuesday, at least 27 elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters from that municipality arrived at the regional module of anticovid vaccination, located in the New Conservatory of Music of the complex of the Centro Cultural Mexiquense, to receive the second dose of the biological, with which they assure they will feel a little safer, more than a year away from the first case of covid- 19 in the entity.

The coordinator of Civil Protection and Firefighters of that municipality, Héctor Manuel Velázquez Nava, recalled how difficult these months have been, for the entire corporation, because in addition to contagions, they have had to face the loss of colleagues, as well as the importance of not being able to do more for loved ones, for the community, especially during the most critical stage of life. pandemic.

The most difficult and painful thing that this group experienced, he assured, occurred during the months of January and February of this year.Because of the increase in hospital occupancy, there were times when it was almost impossible to find a space in a medical unit and thus be able to support transferred patients.

“Sometimes we made three to four transfers per day, we allocated a unit to carry out covid transfers, the day depended a lot ”.

Today the scenario is somewhat different, although they assure, this is not the time to lower your guard either.

“U.S we continue making transfers, yesterday we carried out one with a suspicion of covid, we continue to carry out these works “.

