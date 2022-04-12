State of Mexico.- With the intention of providing more security to children and adolescents in the educational environment, the Deputy Claudia Desiree Morales Robles proposed to punish with up to 10 years in prison against teachers or administrative staff what a kite harassment or sexual harassment against students.

This was considered by deputy Morales Robles, president of the Municipal Legislation and Administration Commission in the Congress of the State of Mexico, who also pointed out that the measure also seeks to disqualify her for life from holding any position in educational institutions, both public and private. .

The initiative presented by the legislator seeks to reform the Law of Administrative Responsibilities and the Penal Code of the State of Mexico. This initiative also has the support of María Luisa Mendoza of the PVEM who proposed increasing the sentences from two to four years in prison for those who persecute a subordinate person for purposes of lust, using her hierarchical position.

According to the legislators, this initiative seeks to eradicate legal gaps, inhibiting this type of crime, because minors between 5 and 17 cases are the ones who are most exposed to this type of offense.

According to data from the National Human Rights Commission, of the total cases in Mexico, 42% occur in secondary school, 36% in primary school, 10% in preschool, and the rest in higher education.