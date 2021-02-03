A strong internal within Ecuadorian politics, a few days before the presidential elections in that country, directly involves the Argentine government in what has to do with health policy in times of a Covid-19 pandemic and the application of the vaccine Sputnik V.

Two top-of-the-line sources Democratic Center Movement they assured Clarion that Andrés Arauz Galarza, the presidential candidate of Unión por la Esperanza (UNES) and of which said space is a part, who is emerging as a favorite for the elections next Sunday 7 and is the political dolphin of former president Rafael Correa, He was vaccinated in Argentina with a dose of Sputnik V when he visited the country, in the first days of December, to meet with President Alberto Fernández and the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Arauz, 35 years old and the main candidate to prevail in Sunday’s elections, was in Argentina between Thursday 3 and Saturday 5 December from last year. On his way, in search of political support for the campaign, he met with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, with whom he photographed himself, as well as with the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof and the senator of the Frente de Todos, Mariano Recalde. In addition, he gave an interview to the C5N news channel.

Cristina, along with Andrés Aráuz Galarza, Correa’s candidate.

As described in Ecuador, in that trip of Arauz to the country, the candidate received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was not yet approved to apply, but that arrived from Russia to Argentina before the first plane that brought 300,000 doses at the end of December.

On December 18, in a meeting between the main authorities of the Democratic Center Movement –led by the former mayor of the municipality of Guayas and an ally of Arauz in this election, Jimmy jairala– A talk arose, which was reproduced by sources that chose to preserve their identity and were part of it.

In the exchange they discussed the version that Arauz had contracted Covid-19 and that “that was impossible” as the young leader had been vaccinated in Argentina at the beginning of that month. The decision had been taken in a preventive way before what would be the beginning of the most intense section of the electoral campaign, to avoid that it had to be isolated.

“Arauz did not want to be vaccinated, but received a call from Correa in which he recommended doing it,” the sources said, the options of using the dose in Venezuela and Argentina were considered, but that they were inclined by us to consider that it carries out a safest health strategy against Covid-19.

Andrés Arauz, with Rafael Correa, his political mentor in Ecuador.

The nexusAccording to the sources involved and belonging to the Democratic Center Movement, was the local political consultant Amauri Chamorro, who works within the field army, and facilitated contact with the Ministry of Health of Argentina. The sources, in that sense, commented that who was managing the doses in the country was “Carlota Vizcoti” (sic). The reference pointed to the Ministry of Health, Carla Vizzotti. Sources of the Argentine Ministry of Health consulted by Clarion They said they had no information about it.

Arauz confirmed that he had been infected with Covid-19 on December 19, one day after the meeting between the authorities of the Democratic Center Movement. The sources consulted disbelieve this infection, arguing that it thus fulfilled the indicated quarantine days in order to be part of the campaign from the first week of January. .

The government candidate

The meeting on December 4 He was not the only one that Arauz had with Fernández. According to the record of Hearings, and as he portrayed it on Twitter, They saw each other on November 8 in La Paz, during the assumption of Luis Arce as President, when he spoke with the Argentine head of state and a good part of his cabinet present there.

It was Fernández’s first explicit support for Arauz’s candidacy, which emerged from the Correa’s inability to appear, due to a sentence of eight years in prison for corruption during his last term. President of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017 and a strategic ally of Kirchnerism, Correa has lived in Brussels (Belgium) since he left office., faced with the current Ecuadorian head of state, Lenín Moreno, his former ally and vice president.

Then came the visit at the beginning of December, with the outgoing meetings between Arauz, Alberto and Cristina, replicated in the different networks, and those also mentioned with Kicillof and Recalde. And on the 9th of that month, Fernández gave him his support through

Good news comes from Ecuador for democracy in Latin America: the candidate @ecuarauz will participate in the elections of February 7 of next year. https://t.co/lyeLp2t0CX

– Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 9, 2020 “target =” _ blank “> Twitter, when it was confirmed that Arauz could compete in the elections this Sunday, February 7.

Andrés Arauz, with the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof.

A week ago, meanwhile, Arauz announced publicly that the government of Alberto Fernández had guaranteed a supply of 4.4 million vaccines from AstraZeneca-Oxford. Days after, the Argentine president asked for social networks that the electoral process in Ecuador next Sunday be carried out respecting democratic procedures.