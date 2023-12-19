EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

With a firm and determined step and with a machete in her hand, Diana Torres advances along the culunco, the path where 50 years ago her grandparents trafficked liquor, while clearing the way for a couple of tourists. The guide knows every meter of this ancient route that crosses the bowels of the cloud forest in the Andean zone of Ecuador. Suddenly, she raises her hand to make her companions stand up and shows them a toucan that moves among the branches. It is a unique opportunity to see the bird.

For Torres, showing the beauty of these lands as the first woman to guide on the Yunguilla brigantes route is a privilege: “The first time some tourists gave me money, I thought it was to pay for the restaurant, not for me, ” series. Yunguilla It is a small mestizo community made up of 50 families and located in the parish of Calacalí, 87 kilometers from Quito. HE stands on the slopes of the cloud forest, an area recognized by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve, a lung of the planet and a high biodiversity site. 270 species of mammals, 210 reptiles, 200 birds and 130 amphibians live here. The spectacled bear is Diana's favorite.

A violet-tailed sylph, a species of hummingbird, in the cloud forest. Michele Bertelli

For many years, the community has been engaged in cutting down trees. But in 1995 they realized the environmental importance of the area. Thanks to the help of some NGOs and international cooperation, Yunguilla undertook a first reforestation and environmental education project. But they soon realized that, to finance it, they needed more income, something scarce in a peasant community in the Andes.

Then, some foreign researchers suggested they open up to tourists. “Until that moment, for us tourism had only been that of famous places and big cities,” says Galindo Parra, representative of the Yunguilla microbusiness corporation, which brings together several productive activities in the town.

Parra still remembers the surprise of seeing the first group of Dutch people get off the bus and start taking photos of everything they saw. “With the arrival of tourists, people managed to raise their self-esteem. For the first time we feel valued, because unfortunately rural communities have always been marginalized.”

Today, Yunguilla offers accommodation in ten renovated and expanded family houses with private bathrooms and hot water, organizes guided walks through the primary forest and flora and fauna observation sessions. In 2019, 8,000 tourists visited these moors and shared the roof with their families.

The Yunguilla community. Michele Bertelli

Tourism as a development tool

In Ecuador, there are another 508 communities that, like Yunguilla, work in community tourism, an activity that involves the most remote places and that serves as a tool to promote sustainable economic development and environmental conservation. Nearly 400 of them are represented in the Plurinational Federation of Community Tourism of Ecuador (Feptce).

In the 2000s, there was already a boom in new communities that saw tourism as a viable economic alternative. But several ended up frustrated by the poor response, Xavier Contreras, Feptce's technical advisor, tells América Futura. “The majority have had the aspiration of doing tourism for the simple fact of being a community, thinking about a socioeconomic alternative, but leaving aside the technical part and the tourist business part,” explains Contreras, who highlights the need to implement communication and marketing that allow these projects to be managed professionally. But at the same time, it asks that the Government open specific lines of credit that take into account the community model.

When the covid-19 pandemic reached Ecuador, many projects had to face a tough test. According to him Ministry of Tourismnational income in that sector fell from 2,193 million dollars in 2019 to only 703 million in 2020. And they have not yet recovered: last year, the country earned 1,802 million dollars.

The Feptce estimates that 80% of community tourism ventures that were active before the pandemic have not yet resumed their activity, either due to lack of visitors or damage to their infrastructure. “After the pandemic that hit us, I think the lesson we learned the most was not to become purely dependent on tourist activity, because tourism does not only depend on us,” says Galindo Parra.

A sign offers the sale of a piece of primary forest land in the cloud forest ecosystem. Michele Bertelli

“During the years in which tourism has generated economic income, we first paid for all services, and with the savings fund that was left, we invested in new projects,” he explains. Thus, the corporation has opened a gazebo restaurant, a small dairy and jam factory, a craft workshop and a community store. In addition, they are financing the organic cultivation of avocados. The families are also dedicated to raising small animals such as pigs, chickens and have a trout farm. And now residents are considering whether to enter the carbon credit market.

Thanks to this set of activities, the families of Yunguillas are preparing to face a new threat: a decline in international tourism due to the increase in insecurity in the country and the perception of visitors. According to police data, until December 5 of this year, 7,258 murders have been recorded in Ecuador, an increase of almost 60% compared to 2022.

90% of deaths take place in 10 of the country's 24 provinces. And although the violence is concentrated above all in the peaceful region, far from Yunguilla, the perception of insecurity in the country also affects these quiet slopes of the Andean region. For example, in the days following the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August, three international groups canceled their reservation overnight.

Diana Torres rests for a moment during a walk. Michele Bertelli

Empowering the community

Valeria Andrade García, from the Central University of Ecuador, has studied the community of Yunguilla. In her opinion, the mix of different productive activities is exactly what has made it an example of successful community tourism. “The migration of people stopped a little. Other productive activities were opened. A local empowerment was opened. New grassroots leaders emerged. And an entire generation now has higher-level training,” she tells América Futura.

In his research he documented that, in 2012, productive activities directly related to tourism generated income of $50 per month for families linked to visiting visitors. However, he believes that other aspects must be taken into account, in addition to the economic one.

“The economic area highlights other benefits from the social side. A virtuous circle is being generated that allows the community to have another type of income and improvements in life, but also for historically relegated actors such as women and young people to make better decisions,” she says.

Diana Torres began training as a guide in 2012, studying at environmental conservation organizations such as nearby Maquipucuna. In addition, she worked in the community cheese factory, in the nursery and even as a cook at the viewpoint restaurant. But what she likes most about herself is spending her time immersed in the cloud forest. “In 2020, I did my last guided a few days before giving birth, so I think my girl will also be a snap, a mountain woman,” she says.

The slopes of the cloud forest around Yunguilla. Michele Bertelli

Before getting up to return to the path, he stops to reflect for a moment. “For my daughter, I hope more than anything that she doesn't forget where she comes from. You always have to have a very high mentality that belongs to a fighting community.” She puts on her cap and raises the machete. There are still two hours left to reach Saint Lucia.

For Parra, there is no doubt that this pride is the greatest success of the entire project. “All this helps you fight against one of the greatest poverty in communities: the migration of people who only see development in the cities.”