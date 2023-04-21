Mobilization against femicides, last October in Quito. Ana Maria Buitron

Their names were Nayeli, Yuliana and Denisse, and, a week after their femicide, little is said about them in Ecuador. They were from the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, but their bodies were found 90 kilometers away on Thursday, April 6. They were buried in a common grave, one on top of the other, on the banks of a river in the province of Esmeraldas, until some fishermen in the area reported their discovery three days after they were murdered.

The last thing Yuliana told her mother was that she was leaving with a friend, says her aunt Paulina Rueda, who also helped Yuli boost her career as a singer. She was 21 years old and was known in the artistic world as Siria, the Greek Goddess. . She “she sang ballads, merengue, cumbia, she sang everything. She was a professional and very enterprising, ”adds Paulina, who had gotten her an audition and about that was the last conversation they had.

The next time she saw her niece it was to recognize the corpse. The three women had their hands tied and their mouths taped. They were tortured before being beheaded. Nayeli’s body is the one with the most marks of violence, eight stab wounds to the face, neck, and fractured jaw. “They disfigured them, they tortured them,” says Paulina. “They were in a state of putrefaction, we couldn’t even give them a kiss or a hug,” adds Rueda, who knows closely the violent ways in which women are murdered in the country because she has been helping victims of gender violence for years her position as coordinator of the Observatory for the Eradication of Gender Violence in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

And although this crime directly affects his family, he cannot sit-in or protest, as he has done with many other crimes. “They have threatened me, a subject approached me at the wake and told me, stop rummaging around, you have daughters,” says the aunt who is only waiting for the results of the police investigations, which a week after the femicide of the three young women There are no detainees and their deaths have been diluted among more than a dozen crimes that occur daily in the South American country, terrorist attacks with explosives and massacres. Violence is already reaching a new record number of 1,400 homicides between January and April 2023, 60% more than those that occurred in the same period last year.

2022 has also been the most violent year for women since 2014, when femicides were recorded in Ecuador. There were 412 violent deaths against women, according to data from the Council of the Judiciary, the administrator of the Judiciary. Although this figure is broken down into 82 femicides and 330 correspond to “other violent deaths”, such as murder, manslaughter, assassination and rape with death. According to the same source, as of March 2023, 138 women have been murdered, of which 31 of these crimes are prosecuted as femicide.

A parallel record places femicides in the country at 332 in 2022, according to the Latin American Association for Alternative Development (ALDEA), in which several organizations participate in mapping the cases. Of these, 134 were intimate, family, sexual or other femicides, nine transfemicides and 189 femicides due to organized crime; that is, every 26 hours a femicide occurred in Ecuador. “There is an absolute lack of control on the part of the authorities and the bodies of the women are being sacrificed,” says María José Machado, spokesperson for the National Coalition of Women of Ecuador.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Last November, President Guillermo Lasso created the Ministry for Women to execute the public policy, which the president had offered as part of a package of measures to eradicate violence against women, after the murder of María Belén Bernal inside the Police School in Quito, which shocked the country. “But not all the provisions of the Law have been complied with, such as institutional coordination, which is not strengthened,” says Machado.

“Nor is there adequate training for state agents such as police, prosecutors, judicial officers, involved in the investigation, punishment and reparation of these crimes,” adds the lawyer, who criticizes that women are constantly revictimized by the entire system. This creates an environment of impunity, which perpetuates that violence against women is seen as something natural, “who have no rights and no responses from the State,” says the spokeswoman for the Women’s Coalition, which warns about the consequences it will have Lasso’s measure to free the carrying of weapons, in a country where 40% of femicides are executed with a firearm.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.